Elago has a rather stylish looking AirPods case that is designed like a classic Apple monitor. It has an anti-slip coating and is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. The case is compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2 and supports wireless charging of the Airpods Wireless Charging Case. It costs $13.99

Check It Out: AirPod Case Styled Like a Classic Apple Monitor