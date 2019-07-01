AirPods Give Your Walk Some Extra Bounce

We all know that feeling. A great song comes on your headphones and you feeling like you’re bouncing down the road. Apple demonstrated that in its latest ad for AirPods. Released last week, ‘Bounce’, showed a man walking to work. He got a spring in his step when he plugged in his AirPods. The advert featured the song “I Learnt Some Jazz Today” by Tessellated. The advert also demonstrated the new wireless charging case. As is so often the case, it was made by TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

