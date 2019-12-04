AirPods Styled Like Breakfast at Tiffany’s Earrings

I’ve been known to be somewhat disparaging about the appearance of AirPods. Tech/fashion influencer type Sailor Mercury (@sailorhg) shared on Twitter a way to turn the wireless headphones into Breakfast at Tiffany’s style earrings. It is pretty simple to do, and certainly makes AirPods a little more glamorous! (Article image via Sailor Mercury’s Twitter account.)

