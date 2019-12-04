I’ve been known to be somewhat disparaging about the appearance of AirPods. Tech/fashion influencer type Sailor Mercury (@sailorhg) shared on Twitter a way to turn the wireless headphones into Breakfast at Tiffany’s style earrings. It is pretty simple to do, and certainly makes AirPods a little more glamorous! (Article image via Sailor Mercury’s Twitter account.)

as promised, here’s a tutorial for breakfast at tiffany’s style airpod earrings (airrings?)! thread to follow! (cutest pajamas brought back from london by @mintlodica 💕) pic.twitter.com/KH43MB5tSO — sailor mercury (@sailorhg) February 18, 2019

Check It Out: AirPods Styled Like Breakfast at Tiffany’s Earrings