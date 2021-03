Apple has released a new advert for the AirPods Pro. Called ‘Jump’ it shows a young man dancing and jumping around a bustling city freely with the wireless headphones in his ear. Of course, the never fall out… The different sound modes are also highlighted in the clip. It is sountracked by Fallin’ Apart by Young Franco Feat. Denzel Curry & Pell.

Check It Out: AirPods Pro Turn The World into a Playground, According to New Ad