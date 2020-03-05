AirPods Pro (Refurbed) For $208.99 From Best Buy

Best Buy has a decent deal on refurbed AirPods Pro. They are offering the fully wireless, noise-canceling headphones for $208.99, down from $249.99. That’s a nice save of $41 dollars. The deal is only available on refurbed items, approved by the firm’s Geek Squad. Financing options, like paying $34.84 over a six month period, are also available. You can get free delivery if you can wait until March 12 to get your AirPods Pro, but there are next day delivery options too.

