Al Gore, Lisa Jackson Discussing Climate at San Francisco Apple Store on April 19

Former Vice President Al Gore and Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson are teaming up for a climate-focused discussion at Apple’s Union Square store in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 19th. The two will talk about climate optimism, Earth Day initiatives, and more. The event is free, but you need to RSVP to attend. Their discussion starts at 7PM pacific time and odds are it’ll fill up quickly. If you want to attend, head over to Apple’s website and RSVP now.
And since both of these individuals are bastions of integrity and truth-telling, we should believe everything they say, all weather data to the contrary, right?
the Gore photo make me almost lose my breakfast…what a liar, can we keep the information technical on the site and stay away from politics??? And Pelosi was there too? No credibility whatsoever.
BTW – that photo was about a hundred pounds ago.
“Science doesn’t care whether you believe in it or not.” – Neil deGrasse Tyson
All credible evidence shows the planet is warming rapidly and human activity is primarily to blame. 2014 was the hottest year on record … until 2015 … which lost out to 2016 … and 2017 is on pace to set a new record. Those are the real facts – not “alternative facts” (i.e. lies).
Now if you get your information from places like Brietbart then heaven help you (and the rest of us if you vote).
If you don’t believe in anthropogenic climate change, then I’ve got 3 questions for you:
1. Is the planet warming? We’ve answered that one already – yes, it is. Even the Sarah Palin’s of the world acknowledge that at this point.
2. Is the warming primarily natural (as Sarah believes) or primarily human induced?
3. If you believe it’s natural – name the natural cause(s)? Bottom line – you can’t because there are no natural explanation(s) for what is going on. Does anyone doubt that the Koch Brothers would pay millions and millions to anyone who could prove otherwise. There is only one thing that explains what is happening to the one and only planet we have to live on … our burning of fossil fuels is heating up the planet to dangerous levels.
Coincidentally, my wife and I watched “An Inconvenient Truth” for the first time this past weekend. One of the things that did stick out to me was how many of the predictions Al Gore made back in 2006 were wrong … things are actually much worse now than he predicted!
Old UNIX Guy
“Coincidentally, my wife and I watched “An Inconvenient Truth” for the first time this past weekend. One of the things that did stick out to me was how many of the predictions Al Gore made back in 2006 were wrong … things are actually much worse now than he predicted!”
He has a new documentary on the subject coming out this summer
