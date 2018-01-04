My older sister sent me a link to Alarmy today, knowing I struggle with “morning.” This cool app makes you do stuff to turn your alarm off, the idea being the effort to do those tasks will be enough to wake you up. Tasks include taking picture of a specific part of your house, say your bathroom sink. If you have a real problem, you could make that the tree in your front yard, or your mailbox. Other options include solving a math problem, vigorous movement, and more. I haven’t tested it out, yet, but I intend to! The app comes in two flavors, a “free” ad-supported version and Alarmy Pro, for $1.99. I paid for the Pro version imediately.

Check It Out: This Alarm App Makes You Take Photographs or Jump Around to Turn it Off