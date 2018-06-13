AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Daria Leshchenko

Jeff Gamet

| Cool Stuff Found

San Jose – Jeff Gamet talks with Support Your App CEO Daria Leshchenko at AltConf and WWDC 2018 about resources for developers looking for assistance with customer support.

