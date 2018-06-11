San Jose – Jeff Gamet talks with App Camp for Girls co-founder Grey Osten about his experience in the developer community as a woman and now as a man at AltConf and WWDC 2018.
Check It Out: AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Grey Osten
San Jose – Jeff Gamet talks with App Camp for Girls co-founder Grey Osten about his experience in the developer community as a woman and now as a man at AltConf and WWDC 2018.
Check It Out: AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Grey Osten
Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account