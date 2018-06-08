AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Josh Brown

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Cool Stuff Found

San Jose – Jeff Gamet sits down with Josh Brown from Softorino to talk about Apple’s WWDC announcements, and the state of managing content on our iPhones and iPads.

Check It Out: AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Josh Brown

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account