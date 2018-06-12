AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Timirah James

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Cool Stuff Found

San Jose – Jeff Gamet talks with Timirah James about coding with Swift and her TechniGal meetup for girls and women who want to learn to code at AltConf and WWDC 2018

Check It Out: AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Timirah James

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account