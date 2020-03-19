App Sale: Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey Both Free

The developer behind two games, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, has made them both free.

Alto’s AdventureJoin Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins.

Alto’s OdysseyJoin Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.

