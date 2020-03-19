The developer behind two games, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, has made them both free.

Alto’s Adventure: Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins.

Alto’s Odyssey: Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.

Check It Out: App Sale: Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey Both Free