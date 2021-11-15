Starting today, Prime Video is rolling out a native macOS app allowing customers to stream and download Prime Video content on Macs for offline viewing in the app. This includes licensed titles and Amazon Originals such as, The Tomorrow War, Coming 2 America, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Wheel of Time (premiering Nov 19). Prime Video customers worldwide with Big Sur 11.4 and above can download the app for free on the Mac App Store. The Prime Video macOS app streaming experience will also include: Picture-in-Picture (allows viewers to play video content in a resizable floating window that isn’t blocked by other windows), Search/browse functionality, In-app transactions (TVOD purchases/rentals), Amazon’s growing line-up of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football and the English Premier League (where available).

Check It Out: Amazon Prime Video Now Available in the Mac App Store