Amazon has released a new Smart Clock for the Echo Flex. The new accessory plugs into the Flex’s USB port and is discovered by Alexa. Users can select between a 12 or 24-hour using the Third Reality Skill, and the device clock can support up to 20 different timers simultaneously. The display automatically adjusts brightness using a built-in light sensor, but this can also be altered via Alexa commands.

