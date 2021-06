AMPBOT is a new product launching on Kickstarter. It’s a portable guitar amp that promises fast plug-and-play access. It works with LES PAUL and Strat style guitars, with five sound effects: Clean, Chorus, Flanger, Metal, and Wah Wah. AMPBOT will last up to 2 hours of playtime thanks to its powerful 5V USB lithium battery and no additional devices are needed. It’s available starting at US$$200 for super early bird backers.

Check It Out: Portable Guitar Amp ‘AMPBOT’ Launches on Kickstarter