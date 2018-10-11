IK Multimedia announced a new collection of models for AmpliTube called Ampeg Collection 2 for iOS. It includes three new Ampeg amp and cabinet models: SVT-VR amp – A vintage reissue of an early 1970s “Blue-Line” SVT head; SVT-810 AV cab – The classic Ampeg seen on stages worldwide; V-4B amp – a 100W All-Tube Bass Head; SVT-212 AV cab – 2×12″ custom Eminence® LF drivers and a 1″ compression driver with 3-way level control; HERITAGE B-15N amp – with the circuit paths of both a 1964 and 1966 B-15; B-15N 115 cab – with the double-baffle design of the B-15 Heritage cabinet . All the models are licensed, and the collection can be downloaded within AmpliTube for $14.99. It requires version 4.6 of the AmpliTube or AmpliTube CS apps for iPhone and iPad, and is available now.

Check It Out: AmpliTube Adds Ampeg Collection 2 with 3 Amps and Cabinet Models for iOS