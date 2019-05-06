In Angela Ahrendts’ first interview since leaving Apple, the former SVP of Retail sat down with Jessi Hempel, host of LinkedIn’s Hello Monday podcast. She talked about when Tim Cook pursued her for the job, her first six months at Apple, the experience of switching industries, and her three takeaways from leaving Apple.

One: never forget where you came from. And what I mean by that is no different than what I did at Burberry. We looked back, because that’s your foundation, right? When I came to Apple, I’d go out in the field and they’d talk about, “Steve said our job was to enrich lives” And “Steve said this and wrote that.” I could have thrown all that out, but [I thought] no let’s codify that. Let’s protect that. So, my first lesson, what I’ve learned from them after I hit 140 stores (what that taught me) is never forget where you came from, and use that as your foundation.

Check It Out: Angela Ahrendts’ First Interview After Leaving Apple