Anker Debuts 24K Gold USB-C to Lightning Cable

Anker’s latest product is a 24-karat gold USB-C to Lightning cable. It’s part of the company’s Powerline+ III product line and designed with a 35,000 bend lifespan. Additionally, Anker says “We’re so confident in PowerLine+ III that we are offering a hassle-free replacement for all quality issues.“ Each cable is partially assembled by hand in a 51-step production process. Need I say more? It’s US$99.99 on Amazon, and it’s the perfect accessory for your gold-plated iPhone 11 from Roberto Escobar.

