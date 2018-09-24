Don’t Worry, Anki’s Vector Is ‘The Good Robot’ that Won’t Destroy Humanity

Anki has a promotion video out for Vector, the company’s new personal robot. And the good news is that Vector won’t destroy humanity. Though, to be fair, what else would a robot say, unless, of course, it had been programmed not to lie…OK, I’m off track. This is a funny and well made spot. I supported Vector on Kickstarter and am waiting for delivery now (by October 9th!). This pet robot looks fun, and Anki is doing some really cool stuff. Now that the Kickstarter is over, Vector is available for preorder for $212.49. That’s a little more than Kickstarter, but still less than the planned retail price of $249.99. Check it out, and enjoy the promo video.

