Developed by Giant Sparrow and published by Annapurna Interactive, “The Unfinished Swan” is out on the App Store (originally released on PlayStation). Explore a mysterious all-white landscape by splatting paint to reveal the world around you in The Unfinished Swan. As Monroe, a 10-year-old orphan, you’ll follow a swan that’s stepped out of an unfinished painting and wandered off into a surreal, storybook-inspired kingdom. Each chapter brings surprises, new ways to explore the world, a host of bizarre (and sometimes dangerous) creatures, and encounters with the eccentric king who built this empire.