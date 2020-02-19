Samsung made a big noise about the launch of its latest folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. As we know, most previous attempts at creating such a device have not gone well. At all. (I suspect this is why Apple hasn’t launched one, and why we’ve seen very few indications that it will in the near future.) YouTuber JerryRigtEverything decided to test the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z, to see if it really was made of glass, as the company claims. He also investigated how durable the device is. The results do not make pretty viewing for Samsung.

Check It Out: Another Flip Phone Fails a Durability Test