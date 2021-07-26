British boxer Anthony Joshua is the latest star to feature as part of the Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Walk’ workout series. The Olympic champion and two-time heavyweight world champion talks about how he got into the sport and the benefits of being vulnerable during a walk in north London. His musical selections are ‘Fantasy’ by Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Inner City Blue’ by Marvin Gaye, and ‘Mastermind’ by Nas. The episode is available to subscribers on Apple Watch now.

