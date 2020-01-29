Reddit Client Apollo Gets 1.7 Update With New Features

Apollo is a popular third-party client for Reddit, and it got a big update today with Apollo 1.7. The feature list is too big to share here, so I’ll share my favorites:

GIF sounds! A new phenomenon on Reddit as of late has been GIFs that have audio. Is that basically a video? Totally, but it’s great in a pinch on Imgur and Gfycat to give a little more life to a GIF of a kitty yawning.

Easier multireddit adding! You can now now add a subreddit to a multireddit directly from the subreddit.

Subreddit icon options! You now have the option to show subreddit icons by posts and by the subreddit in the subreddits list.