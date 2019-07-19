Saturday marks 50 years since Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men on the moon. NASA released a restored video of the historic moonwalk. You can hear the Houston Flight Director, as well as commentary from the NASA public affairs department. Some of the images in the first three minutes after the clip were only shown in Australia and New Zealand at the time. Neil Armstrong’s famous first words happened just after that, at 3 minutes and 33 seconds. 50 years on, it all remains absolutely breathtaking.

Check It Out: Restored Video of The Original Apollo 11 Moonwalk