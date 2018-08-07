Creator of Apollo App Asking For Animal Shelter Donations

Christian Selig, creator of popular Reddit client Apollo, took to Reddit yesterday. He’s asking for animal shelter donations to support his local shelter.

Our local animal shelter (SPCA, similar to ASPCA in the states but Canadian) is overflowing with kittens thanks to kitten season (warm weather means kittens breed a lot) and running low on food so I wanted to make a donation but figured the Apple/Reddit community is a great generous bunch so I wanted to use that to maybe raise some more money for the shelter, so 100% of Apollo’s proceeds today are going to the shelter to get them food and supplies!

Apollo is free to download, and there’s an in-app purchase for the Pro version. If you’re already a Pro member, you can make use of the Tip Jar in the app settings.

