Reddit Client ‘Apollo’ Adds Icons, Family Sharing, and Privacy Label

Apollo is one of the most popular Reddit clients for iOS. Version 1.10.6 brings great new features. Here are a few: Apollo now supports Family Sharing across all in-app purchases and subscriptions, so if you have a family member wanting to get in on the Apollo goodness they easily can now; Includes “Privacy Nutritional Label” information; Apollo now properly displays inline GIFs that Reddit has added to certain subreddits in the same inline way Apollo shows other GIFs in comments; Added subscribe and follow options to subreddits and users in the haptic touch context menus; and a bunch more.

