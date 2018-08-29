App Alert: Reeder 3 is Free on iOS and macOS

Reeder 3, a popular news reader that lets you add RSS feeds from multiple accounts, is now free for iOS and macOS. I don’t know if this is temporary or permanent, but it might be a sign that Reeder 4 is coming. In any case, it’s a great deal because the Mac app use to be US$9.99 and the iOS app was US$4.99. You can add accounts from Feedbin, Feedly, Feed Wrangler, Fever, FeedHQ, Inoreader, NewsBlur, Minimal Reader, The Old Reader, BazQux Reader, and Instapaper. You can also add a standalone RSS feed from a website. These are local and don’t sync between iOS and macOS. Sharing services include Safari Reading List, Buffer, Instapaper, Pocket, Evernote, Pinboard, Twitter, Facebook, Messages, Mail, and more. App Store | Mac App Store

