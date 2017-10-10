App Camp for Girls Looks for Funding to Expand to App Camps 2020

App Camp for Girls is looking for help in its next big stage of growth to become App Camp 2020. Working to address the gender inequity in tech, App Camp holds intensive developer training for middle school-aged girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth. Part of that growth for App Camp 2020 includes expansion to three new cities. To do this, the organization wants to raise $75,000 through a campaign on Indiegogo. App Camp is a great organization, and it’s lead by Jean McDonald, formerly of Smile Software, and counts our own Kelly Guimont on staff. They do important work, and we hope this fundraising campaign is hugely successful. Kick in if you can, and help spread the word, too. In the video, Ms. Guimont tells it like it is.

