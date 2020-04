Normally US$2.99, EXIF Viewer by Fluntro is free right now. As the name suggests it lets you view the EXIF metadata of photos, which can include location, time stamp, device model, and more. You can delete the metadata using the app as well, which is useful if you don’t want websites like Facebook to read your location from the photo. Most importantly you can bulk edit metadata if you’re working with multiple photos.

