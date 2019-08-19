App Sale: NecroDancer AMPLIFIED is $1.99

NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED is a prequel for Crypt of the NecroDancer. Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award winning hardcore rogue-like rhythm game. Move to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat! Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or easily select songs from your own iTunes collection. Re-enter the dungeon with the additional AMPLIFIED content and take control of the shapeshifting Nocturna to discover her story, an entirely new zone with new dangers, and the history of the crypt! Fight your way through electrifying new levels, boss battles, and more. App Store: US$1.99 (Down from US$4.99)