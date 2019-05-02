App Sale: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Just $4.99

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is currently on sale for US$4.99, down from its regular price of US$9.99. 4000 years before the Galactic Empire, you must lead a party of heroes and villains in an epic struggle to save the galaxy. Will you maste4000 years before the Galactic Empire, you must lead a party of heroes and villains in an epic struggle to save the galaxy. Will you master the powers of the light side of the Force? Or will you fall victim to the temptations of the dark side? Every decision you make will change the future for you and all of your party members. Design your character and play your way. Whether you prefer stealth and hacking mechanics, lightsaber combat, or using Force powers, there’s always more than one way to tackle a situation. App Store: US$4.99

