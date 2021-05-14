Fantasian is a game on Apple Arcade from the creator of Final Fantasy. It’s a new RPG set against a backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blends physical environments and 3D characters. Players will assume the role of protagonist, Leo, who awakens from a massive explosion only to find himself lost in a strange land with only one memory left to him. As players set out on a journey to reclaim Leo’s memories, they will unravel the mysteries of the bizarre mechanical infection slowly engulfing all that is known to mankind.

Check It Out: Apple’s Newest Arcade Recommendation is ‘Fantasian’