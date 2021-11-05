Expected to release on November 12, everyone’s favorite space arcade game is coming to the digital arcade. “The galaxy is at stake. Fire up the engines and destroy endless waves of aliens in a shower of laser blasts and smoking missiles! Galaga Wars+ is Bandai Namco’s classic arcade shooter game brought to Apple Arcade. With stunning graphics and simple touchscreen controls, Galaga Wars+ is an exhilarating trip down memory lane for all Nostalgic gamers and an instant blast for everyone to enjoy.”

Check It Out: Gamers, Rejoice! ‘Galaga Wars+’ Comes to Apple Arcade November 12