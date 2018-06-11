Apple is teasing a new episode of Carpool Karaoke on June 15th, and the trailer’s out. It features Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, and Jeremy Renner, and it looks pretty funny. The three are starring in a new comedy called TAG, which debuts the same day as this episode of Carpool Karaoke will be released, June 15th. That’s this Friday, and I can’t wait to see if season 2 of Carpool Karaoke is better than season 1. Judging by this trailer, that might be a big yes. The episode will be available on Apple Music when it’s released.

Check It Out: Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke Teases Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner