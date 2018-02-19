Apple Changes Corporate Address to One Apple Park Way

Behold the passing of an era, as Apple changed its official corporate address away from 1 Infinite Loop to One Apple Park Way. Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple changed the address on its corporate contact page to its new headquarters after the company’s shareholder meeting last Tuesday. Infinite Loop still houses thousands of Apple employees—and will for the foreseeable future—but the center of the Apple universe has shifted to Apple Park. It’s a wee strange, at least to someone who’s been covering Apple for so long, but Apple Park is something special. So out with the old and in with the new and never look back.