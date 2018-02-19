Behold the passing of an era, as Apple changed its official corporate address away from 1 Infinite Loop to One Apple Park Way. Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple changed the address on its corporate contact page to its new headquarters after the company’s shareholder meeting last Tuesday. Infinite Loop still houses thousands of Apple employees—and will for the foreseeable future—but the center of the Apple universe has shifted to Apple Park. It’s a wee strange, at least to someone who’s been covering Apple for so long, but Apple Park is something special. So out with the old and in with the new and never look back.
Apple Changes Corporate Address to One Apple Park Way
Add a Comment
Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account
One Comment Add a comment
Apple Park Way is boring. Infinite Loop is a great programmer joke. I loved that address the first time I heard it as a teenager and it never gets old. So, on with the new may be good and all but I am very disappointed at losing the fun in the corporate address.