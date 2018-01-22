Apple has a new spot out called Selfies on iPhone X. The commercial features a series selfies with a soundtrack of the late Muhammad Ali declaring that he is the greatest. He was so great, in fact, his one fault was in recognizing just how great he was. Watch the commercial (with sound on), and he’ll tell you all about it.
Check It Out: Apple Channels Muhammad Ali for ‘Selfies on iPhone X’ Commercial
One Comment Add a comment
I love Muhammad Ali. But this commercial is another in a long line of crap loathesome Apple commercials.