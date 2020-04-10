Apple uploaded a video to YouTube today titled “Creativity Goes On.” I call it heartfelt because it’s a nice, feel-good, “we’re in this together” sort of video. Set to piano music, it showcases people at home keeping their creativity alive with photography, drawing, music, ballet, and more. The video description also contains links to resources like 30 Creative Activities for Kids.
Apple Shares Heartfelt ‘Creativity Goes On’ Video
Add a Comment
Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account