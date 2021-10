Using The Mac Observer‘s Apple Death Knell Counter, Cody Pearce used React and Nivo to create charts that depict these death declarations. “Some harbingers were right, some were wrong. This article is not here to pass judgment on those predictions or prophesize the future of Apple but simply to visualize some fun data points using Javascript, React, and Nivo Charts.”

Check It Out: Visualizing the 71 Times Pundits Have Declared Apple Dead