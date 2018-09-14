Apple Donates $1M to Hurricane Florence Relief

With Hurricane Florence making landfall in North Caroline and the promise of destruction in its wake, Apple is donating US$1 million to the American Red Cross for relief efforts. Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the announcement on Twitter saying, “The Carolinas are in our hearts. To our employees there, first responders and everyone in Hurricane Florence’s path, please stay safe.” Florence is a Category 1 hurricane, and is expected to cause flooding and property damage. Here’s Tim Cook’s Tweet:

The Carolinas are in our hearts. To our employees there, first responders and everyone in Hurricane Florence’s path, please stay safe. To help those affected, Apple is donating $1M to the Red Cross. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2018

