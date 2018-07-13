Apple Drops Texture Monthly Subscription Price to $9.99

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Cool Stuff Found

Apple just dropped the subscription price for Texture Premium from US$14.99 to $9.99 per month. Texture the digital magazine subscription service Apple bought earlier this year. The price change is automatic so subscribers don’t need to do anything with their account to make it kick in. Apple told subscribers about the price drop via email, and Harry McCracken shared the news on Twitter.

Check It Out: Apple Drops Texture Monthly Subscription Price to $9.99

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account