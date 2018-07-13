Apple Drops Texture Monthly Subscription Price to $9.99

Apple just dropped the subscription price for Texture Premium from US$14.99 to $9.99 per month. Texture the digital magazine subscription service Apple bought earlier this year. The price change is automatic so subscribers don’t need to do anything with their account to make it kick in. Apple told subscribers about the price drop via email, and Harry McCracken shared the news on Twitter.

Texture, now owned by Apple, just got cheaper. pic.twitter.com/lqEekkuDjU — Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) July 12, 2018

