Apple has a new video tutorial that shows you how to edit Portrait Lighting photos taken with an iPhone 8 Plus in 44 seconds. I think Apple has something with this mode, and I hope the company brings it to more devices in the future. In the meanwhile, if you have an iPhone 8 Plus and want to make the most of Portrait Lighting, check out this video.

