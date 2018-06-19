Check Out How Much Apple Sells Every Second

Curious how many iPhones Apple sells every second? How about iPads or Macs? Or how much revenue the company brings in every second? You can see that, and a lot more about the company’s per-second activity at Every Second. The website lists those stats, along with profit, app and song downloads, iMessages sent, FaceTime calls, and more. You can check out all the numbers and watch then continue to count up at the Every Second website. It’s mesmerizing.

