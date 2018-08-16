Check Out Apple’s Giant Cafeteria Doors Opening

Apple’s new campus is pretty impressive, and even things like opening the cafeteria doors is something worth watching. In this case, it’s because the doors are multi-story tall glass panels that slide out of the way to expose the dining area to nature. Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a GIF on Twitter showing the doors in action. Check it out!

Lunchtime at Apple Park just got a whole lot more exciting 👀 pic.twitter.com/GJFcOsIB4C — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018

