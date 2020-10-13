There are now lots of different Apple smartphones to choose from. That includes four iPhone 12 models with different specs. To help you decide which device you want, Apple has a fantastic tool that helps you directly compare up to three different models. Simply pick the ones you want to compare from the dropdown menus, and it puts all the different specs side-by-side, making it clear what the differences are. It includes everything from the first generation iPhone SE onwards.

