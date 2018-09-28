Apple released a new commercial Friday called Growth Spurt. It has a catchy tune (“Catch My Breath” by Confidence Man) and some cool effects, but I don’t love it. I think it’s because I don’t buy into the central premise of the piece—that the things you take a picture of grow in real life—and how that directly connects to the iPhone XS Max’s existence. And to be fair Apple brings it home in the fadeout shot as the iPhone XS Max grows larger behind the iPhone XS. I usually love Apple’s spots, so this is a rare miss for me. What do you think?

Check It Out: Apple Commercial for iPhone XS Max: ‘Everything You Love Just Got Bigger’