It turns out that Apple made a comic book that explains the App Review Guidelines in a weird, funny way. There are five sections, one for each section of the guidelines: Safety, Performance, Business, Design, and Legal. Each comic book section has a different art style. The date on the cover shows WWDC16 and it sounds like Apple handed them out to people at the conference. Artists include Mark Simmons, Ile Wolf, Luján Fernández, Shari Chankhamma, Ben Jelter, Malcolm Johnson, and Dailen Ogden.

Check It Out: Apple has a Comic Book for App Review Guidelines