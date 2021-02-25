Steve Jobs would have turned 66 on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the Computer History Museum hosted a conversation about the Apple co-founder on Clubhouse the day before. It included contributions and never told before stories from insiders like Mike Slade, who was Mr. Jobs’s special adviser between 1998 and 2004, former Apple CEO John Sculley along with his wife Diane, and member of original Mac team Andy Hertzfeld. The full conversation is now available to watch and listen to.

Check It Out: Apple Insiders Share Steve Jobs Stories on Clubhouse to Mark His 66th Birthday