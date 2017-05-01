Apple iPhone 7 Plus Commercial Channels Love Making the World Disappear

Ever been in love? Know how love can sometimes make the whole world disappear into the background? Apple is channeling that in a new iPhone 7 Plus commercial called The City. With the sweet and touching “Sing to Me” by Walter Martin (feat. Karen O), the spot shows two young lovers sheening around a crowded city taking pictures of one another as the the world around them vanishes. “Focus on what you love” with “Portrait Mode in iPhone 7 Plus” are the taglines in the spot. There’s a line from Castle when Becket’s asked how do you know when you’re in love? Her answer: “All the songs make sense.” It’s a great line, and perhaps that’s why this spot resonates with me personally. It definitely makes sense.

