Apple announced on Wednesday it has added Japanese and Simplified Chinese subtitles to its WWDC 2018 videos. The company said these subtitles are now available on all session videos, in addition to the English subtitles that were already available. to access them, click or tap the speech bubble in the lower left-hand corner of the videos, as shown in the screenshot. These sessions are the same ones developers attended at Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference, and allow the hundreds of thousands of macOS and iOS developers who can’t attend to still benefit.

Check It Out: Apple Adds Japanese and Simplified Chinese Subtitles to WWDC 2018 Videos